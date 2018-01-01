Chris Kocek

Chris Kocek

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Gallant

Chris Kocek is the Founder and CEO of Gallant, an Austin, Texas-based strategy and design studio dedicated to building brands for a better world. Chris is a public speaker whose talks on creativity and innovation have been featured at strategic symposiums around the country as well as TEDx. He is the author of The Practical Pocket Guide to Account Planning (Yellow Bird Press, 2013).

More From Chris Kocek

The 'i' Goes Silent: Why Apple Didn't Name Its Smartwatch 'iWatch'
Branding

The 'i' Goes Silent: Why Apple Didn't Name Its Smartwatch 'iWatch'

Apple broke with tradition in the naming of its two latest products, Apple Watch and Apple Pay.
4 min read
Beats $3.2B Sale Proves It's Great, But Not Necessarily at Headphones
Branding

Beats $3.2B Sale Proves It's Great, But Not Necessarily at Headphones

Why did Apple really acquire the Dr. Dre-led company, which audiophiles argue develops inferior products?
4 min read
The Difference Between a Business and a Brand
Marketing

The Difference Between a Business and a Brand

How do you define what a brand is, and what does it take to get there?
4 min read
Why Smart Marketing Is Like a Great First Date
Marketing

Why Smart Marketing Is Like a Great First Date

If you only talked about yourself on a first date, chances are it'd be your last. Don't do the same when it comes to marketing your brand.
3 min read
How to Turn Customers Into Data Junkies Who Can't Get Enough of Your Brand
Technology

How to Turn Customers Into Data Junkies Who Can't Get Enough of Your Brand

Using data to give customers insight on how they're living their lives can help build a loyal following for your brand. Here's how.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.