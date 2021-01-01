Chris Lau

Avoid Alibaba Stock Amid Chinese Government Regulations

Alibaba is still out of favor as the Chinese government punishes the e-commerce giant for its association with Jack Ma...

Twilio Stock Is a Much More Compelling Growth Play at These Prices

After topping around $400 throughout the year, TWLO stock trended lower for months and is due to end its downtrend....

Cloudflare Stock Still Has Exceptional Growth Ahead If You’re Patient Enough

NET stock may have fallen sharply last week to around $159 but it creates an entry price for growth investors....

Why You Should Buy Moderna Stock at Every Dip

Moderna's cash growth will continue as demand for booster shots and vaccines for the omicron variant increase, giving a boost...

Rivian Automotive Stock Will Have a Long Road Back to Its $180 Highs

RIVN stock peaked at $179.47 before falling the next day, as momentum faded post-IPO and bad news circled the stock....

Buy and Hold Meta Platforms as Metaverse Growth Strategy Unfolds

Meta Platforms is about to re-accelerate growth on AR/VR in the future, while it manages advertising revenue growth now. The...

7 Drug Stocks to Buy Now While They’re Still on Sale

Covid-19 stocks soared to unsustainable highs as investors ignored drug stocks with a deep pipeline of products for the decade...

Peloton Stock Is Likely to Fade as Quickly as a New Year’s Resolution

The fad for $2000 stationary bikes ended, accelerated by Covid vaccines that let people get outside again.

7 Streaming Stocks to Tune Into After Netflix Struck Gold With Squid Game

Invest in pure-play streaming stocks or those exposed to the channel, as users spend more time online to consume content....

Why SoFI Stock Is Poised to Reach New Highs

SoFi posted strong membership growth in the last quarter that lifted its revenue, as it introduced multiple products to attract...

Palantir Might Be Worth the Buy for Patient Investors

Palantir shares slipped after posting Q3 results, as investors expected more than 40% revenue growth for this year and beyond....

7 Stocks to Buy That Will Make You Rich by 2030

Patient investors who overcome short-term distractions will get a windfall with these stocks to buy, as they're set to grow...

7 Social Media Stocks to Buy on the Heels of the Dead Pinterest Deal

These technology stocks are at a rare discount after Pinterest slumped and Apple implemented tough privacy changes.

Investors Should Not Give Up on Robinhood Stock

Robinhood has invested in tools, content and customer support such as their financial newsletter Snacks, and phone support to increase...

Why Corsair Is the High-End Gaming Stock to Hold

CRSR stock will overcome supply constraints as it continues to innovate on products that widen its lead over competitors. The...

