Christopher Crecelius
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Chris Crecelius is a tech-driven entrepreneur at the forefront of DeSci, DAOs, and health tech. With expertise spanning data, neuroscience, and generative art, he pioneers innovations at the intersection of technology and science, advancing decentralized research and biotech solutions
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Science & Technology
Healthcare Data Breaches Hit Millions Last Year Alone — Here's What Founders Must Do Now
Founders, it's time to rethink the health data economy.