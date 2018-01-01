Chuck Tanowitz

Guest Writer
Vice President, HB Agency

Chuck Tanowitz is a vice president with HB Agency, an integrated communications company that offers public relations, branding, design and marketing services. His clients rely on his expertise to help set strategy that combines content, social and media relations to reach all their audiences. His blog can be found here.

How a Refrigerator's Demise Illustrated 4 Steps to a Customer-Focused Brand
Customer Service

A grateful customer and Entrepreneur contributor spells out how a regional company, Yale Appliance, models exceptional customer service.
5 min read
Do You Care About the iPhone 6's Environmental Impact?
Green Business

If you're in the green space, you have to remember that people don't buy sustainability, they buy good products.
5 min read
How Fitbit, Like Tylenol Before It, Handled a Recall the Right Way
Recalls

The fitness tracker company is likely to see increased consumer demand after it took the step to removes its product from shelves.
5 min read
PR Lessons for Bridge Scandal-Hit Chris Christie
Marketing

As the New Jersey governor deals with the political fallout, here are some almost-PR disasters and what the companies did to get out of them.
6 min read
