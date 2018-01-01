Chuck Tanowitz is a vice president with HB Agency, an integrated communications company that offers public relations, branding, design and marketing services. His clients rely on his expertise to help set strategy that combines content, social and media relations to reach all their audiences. His blog can be found here.
Customer Service
How a Refrigerator's Demise Illustrated 4 Steps to a Customer-Focused Brand
A grateful customer and Entrepreneur contributor spells out how a regional company, Yale Appliance, models exceptional customer service.
Green Business
Do You Care About the iPhone 6's Environmental Impact?
If you're in the green space, you have to remember that people don't buy sustainability, they buy good products.
Recalls
How Fitbit, Like Tylenol Before It, Handled a Recall the Right Way
The fitness tracker company is likely to see increased consumer demand after it took the step to removes its product from shelves.
Marketing
PR Lessons for Bridge Scandal-Hit Chris Christie
As the New Jersey governor deals with the political fallout, here are some almost-PR disasters and what the companies did to get out of them.