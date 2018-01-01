Cory Sistrunk

Cory Sistrunk

Guest Writer
President, Rapt Studio
Cory Sistrunk, president of the San Francisco-based multidisciplinary design practice Rapt Studio, is experienced with branding and experience design. He and his team help companies such as Adobe, Google and The North Face develop a strategic, holistic brand message that permeates everything from a logo and website to architecture and interior design. Rapt Studio has received global recognition for its work, most recently with the Interior Design Best of Year Award for its work on the Adobe Campus in Utah.

Build a Strong Brand With More Friendly Interactions, Less Marketing
Branding

Customers are skeptical of the marketing they don't ignore entirely but people trust their own experience. Make if friendly and they love your brand.
Brand Like Your Company Really Matters
Branding

In a rapidly changing landscape, businesses must to get closer to customers to create products they will truly value.
