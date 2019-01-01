Craig Ballantyne

Guest Writer
Founder, Perfect Day Formula

Craig is known as the World's Most Disciplined Man. He built Turbulence Training Fitness to over $10 million in sales and now runs EarlyToRise.com. His books, The Perfect Day Formula and Unstoppable, have helped over 55,000 high-performers like YOU to own the day, double your income and work less.

