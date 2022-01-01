Signing out of account, Standby...
Dan Conner
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
General partner at Ascend Venture Capital
Dan Conner is the general partner at Ascend Venture Capital, a micro-VC in St. Louis that provides financial and operational support to startup founders looking to scale. Conner specializes in data-centric technologies that enable the future states of industries.
Follow Dan Conner on Social
Latest
How to Sell Your Story Through Your Pitch Deck
Venture capitalists' attention spans are at their shortest, but a concise, attractive and effective pitch deck can catch their interest.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
Julie Kratz
Chief Engagement Officer
-
Stephanie Mojica
Book Development Coach & Book Editor
-
Chris D. Bentley
Award Winning Dallas Real Estate Broker
-
Luis Jorge Rios
Combat Veteran & Freelance Journalist
-
Robert Tuchman
Host of How Success Happens
-
John Kyle
Business Banker
-
Meghan Gaffney
Co-Founder & CEO of Veda