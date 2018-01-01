Accelerators
The 3 Most Essential Points to Keep in Mind for Your Next Accelerator Pitch
No surprise that a great source for inspiration and lessons on speaking technique are TED talks.
Networking
These 3 Simple Steps Will Help You Expand Your Network in Your Base City
You don't need to look toward the coasts to grow your network.
Strategic Partnerships
Fitbit and Adidas Know Something That Venture Capital Doesn't
Your startup might accelerate growth by forming a strategic partnership with established businesses -- not just VCs.
Workplace Diversity
Achieving Diversity Demands Less Talk and More Action. And Good Intentions Alone Won't Do It.
If your diversity program is coming up short, here are three actions you can take.
Hiring
3 Steps to Attracting the Brightest Recent Grads to Your Startup
Ruling out a huge portion of the talent pool in favor of an arbitrary hiring requirement is not the smartest move.
Soft Skills
Worried About Surviving in an Automated World? These Are the Skills That Will Save You.
A future filled with automated robots inspires both optimism and anxiety. You can curb the latter by being what robots are not: human.
Business Education
3 Real-World Tactics Entrepreneurs Should Take Advantage of During (and After) College
Aspiring entrepreneurs can enroll in the new business programs. Seasoned veterans can pursue continuing education and learn on the job.