Dan Lauer

Guest Writer
Founding Executive Director, UMSL Accelerate
Dan Lauer is the founding executive director of UMSL Accelerate, a St. Louis-based initiative that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship in and outside the classroom and helps bring concepts from mind to market.

The 3 Most Essential Points to Keep in Mind for Your Next Accelerator Pitch
Accelerators

No surprise that a great source for inspiration and lessons on speaking technique are TED talks.
5 min read
These 3 Simple Steps Will Help You Expand Your Network in Your Base City
Networking

You don't need to look toward the coasts to grow your network.
6 min read
Fitbit and Adidas Know Something That Venture Capital Doesn't
Strategic Partnerships

Your startup might accelerate growth by forming a strategic partnership with established businesses -- not just VCs.
6 min read
Achieving Diversity Demands Less Talk and More Action. And Good Intentions Alone Won't Do It.
Workplace Diversity

If your diversity program is coming up short, here are three actions you can take.
6 min read
3 Steps to Attracting the Brightest Recent Grads to Your Startup
Hiring

Ruling out a huge portion of the talent pool in favor of an arbitrary hiring requirement is not the smartest move.
6 min read
Worried About Surviving in an Automated World? These Are the Skills That Will Save You.
Soft Skills

A future filled with automated robots inspires both optimism and anxiety. You can curb the latter by being what robots are not: human.
7 min read
3 Real-World Tactics Entrepreneurs Should Take Advantage of During (and After) College
Business Education

Aspiring entrepreneurs can enroll in the new business programs. Seasoned veterans can pursue continuing education and learn on the job.
7 min read
