Dan Novaes

Dan Novaes

Guest Writer
Co-founder & CEO of MobileX Labs

Dan Novaes, at the age of 25, brings a decade of entrepreneurial experience to his role as co-founder & CEO of MobileX Labs, a Chicago-based app solutions company. He started his first company at the age of 15 with $1K and built it up to a $2M valuation. A graduate of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business, Dan is a self-taught entrepreneur and used his skills and education to establish his brand across international e-commerce, consumer products, apparel, and web media industries (elekteks.comfafmag.comgoiflask.com). Dan’s companies have generated over $16M in revenue to date. 

More From Dan Novaes

The Lack of Visa Options for Entrepreneurs is Hurting America's Economy
Immigration

The Lack of Visa Options for Entrepreneurs is Hurting America's Economy

The frustrating barriers to living legally in the U.S. are keeping out entrepreneurs eager to launch businesses and hire American workers.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.