Dan Yoo is the COO for NerdWallet, a startup focused on offering price-comparison tools for financial products. Prior to joining the company, he was vice president of business operations and business analytics at LinkedIn, where he helped grow membership from 50 million to more than 275 million.
Big Data
Why Small Businesses Actually Have the Big-Data Advantage
While big data can provide a plethora of information to businesses, many companies can come off creepy to customers. Ironically, that's why small businesses have an opportunity to use big data perhaps better than anyone.
Finances
5 Startup Tips to Avoid Cash Crash and Burn
Entrepreneurs are an optimistic bunch -- a trait that could cloud your financial judgment. Here are five lessons to keep your business from becoming a cash casualty
Careers
Choosing the Employer That Will Skyrocket Your Career
To ensure your career doesn't hit a dead end, make sure you anticipate industry moves and catch the next big wave.
Working at a Startup
Why I Left My High-Paying Job at LinkedIn For a Startup
While having a great job at a corporation can have many people feeling satisfied, some are left missing the hunger that comes with startup life.
Firing
How to Fire Employees With Compassion
Firing is never easy for anyone, but it can be less painful if you follow these tips.