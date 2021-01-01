Signing out of account, Standby...
Dana Blankenhorn
Latest
The Engine Boosting Clover Health Stock is a CTO Working to Disrupt Medicare
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The Clover Assistant is meant to align incentives between health care providers and managed care companies, which could cut costs...
COVID-19 Simplifies Things for Moderna Investors
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The price of MRNA stock is now entirely determined by the path of the COVID-19 pandemic. Early investors should take...
Vinco Ventures Needs To Go Out With the Garbage
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Companies like BBIG are a good measure of the market's animal spirits, its willingness to prize greed over fear and...
Covid Stand-out Pfizer’s Albert Bourla Gets My Vote for CEO of the Year
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips PFE stock has scored a 38% gain in 2021 with a drug Pfizer didn't develop, thanks to the brilliant leadership...
Ford Stock Isn’t Quite at the End of Its Road, But It Won’t Run Forever
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ford is well-positioned in the electric vehicle race. But Electric cars don't have to be repaired and replaced like gas-powered...
Lucid Stock Makes Tesla Look Cheap
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips LCID stock has a ridiculously high valuation, especially given that the future of transportation could be very different. The post...
Speculate With Rocket Lab as It Grows Through Acquisitions
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips RKLB stock is from a small company with a big valuation. It's using funds to buy other companies and become...
With Progenity, What Is Pumped Will Be Dumped
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Progenity came public as a genetic testing company in 2020, then closed the lab and is doing early-stage clinical trials....
Why Coca-Cola is the Best Dividend Stock You Can Buy
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips KO stock might not have the biggest yield, but it is one of the best, and the company is focused...
Tesla Bears Should Just Give Up
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Tesla's rise to over $1 trillion is driven by bears who continue to sell it short. Once everyone is a...
Lucid Stock Is Valued Like an Industry Leader Rather Than a Newcomer
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Lucid is getting rapturous reviews for its Air sedan, but its future depends on scaling production of lower-priced vehicles The...
TSLA Stock Has the Goods for the Long Term, Even If It Falters a Bit
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Tesla is the first company to ride the Machine Internet to a $1 trillion valuation. Computers let it capture all...
Microvision Investors Can Forget Self-Driving Cars for Now
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Microvision has no product revenue, just patent royalties that brought in less than $1 million in its most recent quarter....
Buy Caterpillar Stock While It Is Sill Trading at These Bargain Prices
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Investors are worried about China, about the worker shortage, and about Caterpillar's supply chain. But the infrastructure boom has only...
Boeing Still Hasn’t Had the Promised Turnaround, and It May Not Come
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Boeing today is as troubled as it was when Dave Calhoun was named CEO nearly two years ago, and the...
