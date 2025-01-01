Daniel Abowd

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Daniel Abowd is the president and general counsel of the Royalty Network, a leading family-owned independent music publisher. A lifelong musician with degrees in music, economics and music business from Cornell University and NYU, Abowd is also a practicing attorney and trained litigator.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Science & Technology

AI Is an Answer, But Not the Only Answer — Here's Why It Can't Replace Humans

The detriments of lacking human touch due to AI are not unique to the music industry: It's a conversation being grappled with across business industries from retail to media. How do industries strike a balance between innovation and human replacement, and who is responsible for policing AI when it goes too far?

More Authors You Might Like