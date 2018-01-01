David Bank

Impact Investing
For This Financial Group, Sustainability Is a Must-Have Strategy
Equilibrium Capital invests in green businesses to bring in greenbacks.
This Woman Might Be the Most Successful Impact Investor You've Never Heard Of
How New York-based Sari Miller is making a difference around the world.
Why Bill Gates Is Backing Impact Entrepreneurs in India
The Microsoft founder is joining other successful business leaders in supporting the Unitus Seed Fund. Here's why.
How One Investor Is Finding Profit in Social Change
First, his peers laughed at him. Now, they want in on supporting social entrepreneurs.
After Building a Mail-Order Empire, One Entrepreneur Has a New Mission
With Living Goods, Chuck Slaughter has taken up selling health products door-to-door in impoverished communities.
This Startup Wants to Shine a Light on Far Reaches of the Globe
Solar-powered lanterns are improving millions of lives while raising millions in capital.