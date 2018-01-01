David Coursey

David Coursey has been writing about technology products and companies for more than 25 years. He tweets as @techinciter and may be contacted via his web site.

More From David Coursey

Are Location-based Ads a Coming Nightmare?
Marketing

Are Location-based Ads a Coming Nightmare?

Marketers will love the targeted ads, but consumers might tire of the over-personalization.
3 min read
People Try Twitter One Month, Then Fly
Marketing

People Try Twitter One Month, Then Fly

Many people use Twitter a few times and don't come back. See how it measures up to other social media.
3 min read
Five Years of Facebook: A Retrospective
Marketing

Five Years of Facebook: A Retrospective

Take a look back at how Facebook has evolved since its inception five years ago.
4 min read
Spy on Your Workers With Google Latitude
Marketing

Spy on Your Workers With Google Latitude

How small businesses can use this new tool.
3 min read
Is your ISP Throttling Your Internet Service?
Technology

Is your ISP Throttling Your Internet Service?

Learn about these new tools to measure boradband network performance.
3 min read
