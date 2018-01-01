David Du Pré is the vice president of sales for Showpad, a mobile-sales enablement solution. In his current role, he drives international growth, enabling customers to align sales, marketing and training. Staying true to his rock star roots, Du Pré is also a founding member of Belgian rock band Arid, which reached gold record status for sales.
Ready for Anything
7 Lessons to Rock Both the Stage and Sales
Touring musician turned startup employee shares advice from his former life that applies to growing companies.