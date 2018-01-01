David Du Pré

David Du Pré

Guest Writer
Vice President of Sales, Showpad

David Du Pré is the vice president of sales for Showpad, a mobile-sales enablement solution. In his current role, he drives international growth, enabling customers to align sales, marketing and training. Staying true to his rock star roots, Du Pré is also a founding member of Belgian rock band Arid, which reached gold record status for sales.  

More From David Du Pré

7 Lessons to Rock Both the Stage and Sales
Ready for Anything

7 Lessons to Rock Both the Stage and Sales

Touring musician turned startup employee shares advice from his former life that applies to growing companies.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.