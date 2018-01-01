David Gerzof-Richard

David Gerzof-Richard

Guest Writer
Marketing and Branding Agency CEO, Founder, Angel Investor and Professor of Digital Media Marketing
David Gerzof Richard is a professor of digital media and marketing at Emerson College, as well as an angel investor interested in digital media, innovation and sustainability. Gerzof Richard is also the founder of BIGfish Communications, a marketing, PR, social influence and branding agency.

More From David Gerzof-Richard

6 New Tech Upgrades Helpful for Entrepreneurs
CES 2016

6 New Tech Upgrades Helpful for Entrepreneurs

Already powerful technologies are becoming even more useful and customized for business use.
6 min read
5 Tools to Fuel Your Company's PR Machine
Public Relations

5 Tools to Fuel Your Company's PR Machine

Mobile and web innovations can make managing public relations in the digital age faster and easier.
4 min read
5 Great Gadgets for Entrepreneurs Revealed at CES 2015
CES 2015

5 Great Gadgets for Entrepreneurs Revealed at CES 2015

These tech solutions will save you time, space and headaches.
4 min read
Don't Make These Social-Media Blunders That Businesses Keep Repeating
Social Media

Don't Make These Social-Media Blunders That Businesses Keep Repeating

These 5 mistakes pop up frequently. Your company shouldn't be the latest example.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.