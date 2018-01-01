David Hagenbuch

David Hagenbuch

Guest Writer
Professor of Marketing at Messiah College and Founder of MindfulMarketing.org

David Hagenbuch is a professor of marketing at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pa. He is also the founder of MindfulMarketing.org.

Celebrity Endorsement

What's up with LeBron James' and Steph Curry's bad-boy behavior?
Super Bowl Ads

The most expensive advertisements in the world are entertaining but forgotten quickly.
Personal Branding

The more you take a sincere interest in other people, the more esteemed you become.
Ethics

Healthy relationships are normally based on mutual benefit. Something is askew if one party's success requires the other party's failure.
Brands

In this environment of incessant interaction, brands might benefit by talking less and listening more.
Advertising

Just what did LeBron James mean by saying he eats McDonald's "every day"?
Branding

Want to develop long-lasting customer relationships? It's this simple.
Business Model

Is your business model moral? Start by asking these questions.
Entrepreneurs

Although people usually associate business with taking, the holidays serve to remind us the good of those who strike out on their own.
Higher Purpose

You can't just be in it for the money. It goes beyond the product or service you provide.
Cause marketing

If your company wants to do some good, look at these examples to maximize your cause-related marketing.
