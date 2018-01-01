David Hagenbuch is a professor of marketing at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pa. He is also the founder of MindfulMarketing.org.
Celebrity Endorsement
Athletes' 'Flops' Bruise Their Brands
What's up with LeBron James' and Steph Curry's bad-boy behavior?
Super Bowl Ads
What Super Bowl Ads Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Marketing
The most expensive advertisements in the world are entertaining but forgotten quickly.
Personal Branding
3 Infallible Principles for Personal Branding From Pope Francis
The more you take a sincere interest in other people, the more esteemed you become.
Ethics
Businesses Shouldn't Profit at Their Customers' Expense
Healthy relationships are normally based on mutual benefit. Something is askew if one party's success requires the other party's failure.
Brands
What Listening Says About Your Brand
In this environment of incessant interaction, brands might benefit by talking less and listening more.
Advertising
Put Authenticity Into Your Celebrity Endorsements
Just what did LeBron James mean by saying he eats McDonald's "every day"?
Branding
2 Key Lessons in Brand Building
Want to develop long-lasting customer relationships? It's this simple.
Business Model
The 4 Pillars of Ethical Enterprises
Is your business model moral? Start by asking these questions.
Entrepreneurs
The 3 Gifts Entrepreneurs Provide the World
Although people usually associate business with taking, the holidays serve to remind us the good of those who strike out on their own.
Higher Purpose
What's Your Purpose? 5 Reasons You Need to Set One for Your Business.
You can't just be in it for the money. It goes beyond the product or service you provide.
Cause marketing
What's the Best Way to Market Your Charitable Giving?
If your company wants to do some good, look at these examples to maximize your cause-related marketing.