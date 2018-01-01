Guest Writer

CEO, Trive

David Mondrus is a 20-year veteran of the New York City dotcom startup scene, with a focus on ecommerce and social networks. He was Employee #5 at Bigfoot.com, CTO at Bigstar.com and, most recently, CEO of OneModelPlace.com. Mondus is an avid Bitcoin and cryptocurrency Enthusiast. He has founded and participated in a number of Bitcoin projects, including Bitnation, iNation, ND Coin, BTC2MYSQL and MiningSlicer.