Guest Writer
CEO, Trive

David Mondrus is a 20-year veteran of the New York City dotcom startup scene, with a focus on ecommerce and social networks. He was Employee #5 at Bigfoot.com, CTO at Bigstar.com and, most recently, CEO of OneModelPlace.com. Mondus is an avid Bitcoin and cryptocurrency Enthusiast. He has founded and participated in a number of Bitcoin projects, including Bitnation, iNation, ND Coin, BTC2MYSQL and MiningSlicer.

More From David Mondrus

Crypto Debit Cards are Taking Bitcoin Mainstream. How Entrepreneurs Can Benefit.
Cryptocurrency is the future of money, this entrepreneur believes; and it's a field, he says, that has a lot of room for new startups.
7 min read
