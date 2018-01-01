David Newton

David Newton is a professor of entrepreneurial finance and head of the entrepreneurship program, which he founded in 1990, at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. The author of four books on both entrepreneurship and finance investments, David was formerly a contributing editor on growth capital for Industry Week Growing Companies magazine and has contributed to such publications as Entrepreneur, Your Money, Success, Red Herring, Business Week, Inc. and Solutions. He's also consulted to nearly 100 emerging, fast-growth entrepreneurial ventures since 1984.

More From David Newton

Incubator Funding -- Is It Right for Your Business?

These centers provide not only capital, but also a great location to launch your new business. What's the catch?
5 min read
Using Your Own Money to Grow
If your company needs a cash infusion to grow, it may be possible to get that funding from within.
6 min read
Pros and Cons of Incubator Funding
These centers provide not only capital, but also a great location to launch your new business.
5 min read
Important Finance Terms Defined
A quick review of some basic financial terminology every entrepreneur should understand.
6 min read
Negotiating Private Lender Credit Terms
When working with a private lender vs. a commercial bank, there are different considerations to keep in mind.
4 min read
