David Niu

Guest Writer
CEO of TINYpulse

David Niu is a Seattle-based serial entrepreneur and founder of TINYpulse. Previously, he was co-founder of BuddyTV and NetConversions. He is the author of "Careercation: Trading Briefcase For Suitcase to Find Entrepreneurial Happiness."

Pain-Free Performance Reviews? Possible. Here are 5 Tips for Getting There.
Performance Reviews

The "annual" performance review system is broken. And fixing the system won't be easy. But start with more frequent, less critical feedback.
5 min read
Crowdsource Your Next Boss?
Leadership Qualities

New research shows that those employees who collaborate and communicate the most have leadership potential.
4 min read
Why Middle Managers Are Secretly the Superheroes of the Workplace
Employee Engagement

New research shows how big of an impact middle management has on retention and employee well-being.
4 min read
Why It's OK To Let Donald Trump Into the Workplace
Company Culture

Talking politics at work is often forbidden, but it might help with collaboration between employees.
4 min read
Here's How Letting Employees Work From Home Can Harm Your Company
Remote Workers

Research shows employees are more productive working at home. But that's not a good reason to let them do it.
4 min read
The Lesson Managers Can Learn From Bernie Sanders' Success
Employee Engagement

Get on board with the aspirations of millennials or risk a major upset.
5 min read
