Managing Director of Coda Strategy

David Zhao is managing director of Coda Strategy, a management consulting firm that works with digital leaders to execute business strategy through analytics and automation. He has guided numerous organizations through the design and implementation of complex digital transformation programs.

https://codastrat.com

3 Capabilities You Need To Know About Intelligent Automation

If you're looking to learn more about intelligent automation or wondering how it could help your business, here are three essential capabilities you need to understand.

