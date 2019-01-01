My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dean Stoecker

Dean Stoecker

Guest Writer
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner, Alteryx

About Dean Stoecker

Dean Stoecker is chairman and chief executive officer, and a founding partner of Alteryx, revolutionizing business through data science and analytics. Stoecker's leadership and motivational skills are a driving force behind bringing the thrill of "solving" back to analysts and data scientists across the globe.

More From Dean Stoecker

Forget Being a 'Unicorn': Here Are 5 Ways to Become a 'Monster Truck'
Investments

Forget Being a 'Unicorn': Here Are 5 Ways to Become a 'Monster Truck'

Fast money doesn't always mean long-term money. So sidestep those temptations.
8 min read