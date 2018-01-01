Dean Zerbe is the national managing director of alliantgroup and is based in the firm's Washington D.C. office. Prior to joining alliantgroup, he was senior counsel and tax counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. During his tenure on the Finance Committee, he was intimately involved with nearly every major piece of tax legislation that was signed into law. He can be reached at dean.zerbe@alliantgroup.com or by visiting alliantgroup.com.
Finance
The Road Ahead For Entrepreneurs And Tax Reform
Tax reform is happening. Kind of. And slowly. Here are some predictions of how it might all play out.
Finance
The Tax Break Most 'Green' Entrepreneurs Forget
If your business is involved in green design or construction, you could be leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax write-offs on the table. Here's how to stop.
Finance
How Big Businesses Slash Taxes With R&D Credit -- and How Yours Can, Too
A look at how small businesses can take advantage of the research and development tax credit to cut their taxes and improve their bottom lines.