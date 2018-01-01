Denise C. Hammond

Denise C. Hammond

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Hammond Young Immigration Law

Denise C. Hammond, co-founder of Hammond Young Immigration Law, has focused exclusively on the practice of immigration law for more than 30 years and has been ranked as a top attorney by the world’s most prestigious legal rating organizations. She works with corporations in a range of industries, including Fortune 500s; multinational law firms; start-ups; research organizations; and healthcare, educational and humanitarian institutions. She also represents highly accomplished individuals. She can be reached at dhammond@hyimmigration.com

More From Denise C. Hammond

Finally! The DHS Rule on International Entrepreneurs Is Long Overdue
Immigrants

Finally! The DHS Rule on International Entrepreneurs Is Long Overdue

The only problem is that the rule assigns foreign-born U.S. entrepreneurs "parole" status, and they must then scramble to stay here.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.