Donald Miller

Guest Writer
Author, Historian
Donald L. Miller is the John Henry MacCracken Professor of History at Lafayette College in Easton, Penn., and author of nine books, including City of the Century: The Epic of Chicago and the Making of America and Supreme City: How Jazz Age Manhattan Gave Birth to Modern America.

Built for Business: Midtown Manhattan in the 1920s
New York City

A swirl of development, spurred on by Grand Central Terminal's construction, shaped New York City's central business district as a major epicenter of American capitalism.
11 min read
How Competition Created an Industry That Changed the World
Winning Strategies

The intense rivalry between NBC's David Sarnoff and CBS's William Paley propelled them to improve the quality of early radio.
9 min read
Women Entrepreneurs Take the Stage During New York's Jazz Age
Women Entrepreneurs

These trailblazing business owners have much to teach their contemporary counterparts about taking risks and acting independently.
7 min read
