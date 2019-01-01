My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Doug Landis

Doug Landis

Guest Writer
Growth Partner

About Doug Landis

Doug Landis is a growth partner at Emergence Capital tasked with building a platform to share go-to market insights and strategies that will help their portfolio companies scale, grow and ultimately become the next billion-dollar SaaS company.

More From Doug Landis

This Is How Founders Fail When Hiring Their First VP of Sales
Sales

This Is How Founders Fail When Hiring Their First VP of Sales

Massive stakes. Hypercompetitive market. Easy to get wrong.
4 min read