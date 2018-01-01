Ed Condran

Ed Condran

Guest Writer
Writer and comedian

More From Ed Condran

This Cop Walks the Beat and Invents Apps
Project Grow

This Cop Walks the Beat and Invents Apps

Jersey police officer Justin Insalaco has dedicated himself to busting up crimes and disrupting industries.
3 min read
KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Says Success Comes to Those Who Get Their Lazy Asses Out of Bed and Work
Project Grow

KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Says Success Comes to Those Who Get Their Lazy Asses Out of Bed and Work

An inspiring and mind-bending chat with the tireless entrepreneur who just wants to rock.
6 min read
N'Sync's Joey Fatone Bites Into the Hot Dog Business
Food

N'Sync's Joey Fatone Bites Into the Hot Dog Business

Always remember to pursue your passion -- and don't skimp on the mustard.
4 min read
Here's What Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' Winner Bret Michaels Really Thinks About Trump
Entertainment

Here's What Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' Winner Bret Michaels Really Thinks About Trump

From rock and roll to pet clothing, the Poison frontman is always looking for a good time. And for profit.
5 min read
