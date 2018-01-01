Ed Condran

Project Grow
This Cop Walks the Beat and Invents Apps
Jersey police officer Justin Insalaco has dedicated himself to busting up crimes and disrupting industries.
KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Says Success Comes to Those Who Get Their Lazy Asses Out of Bed and Work
An inspiring and mind-bending chat with the tireless entrepreneur who just wants to rock.
Food
N'Sync's Joey Fatone Bites Into the Hot Dog Business
Always remember to pursue your passion -- and don't skimp on the mustard.
Entertainment
Here's What Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' Winner Bret Michaels Really Thinks About Trump
From rock and roll to pet clothing, the Poison frontman is always looking for a good time. And for profit.