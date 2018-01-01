Eileen P. Gunn is a freelance writer in New York.
Finance
How to Survive a Tax Audit
These five tips can help you minimize the stress of IRS scrutiny should your return raise a red flag.
Finance
When to Hire a Bookkeeper or Accountant
When QuickBooks takes you only so far, it's time to bring in a financial pro.
Project Grow
Five Tips for Asking Friends and Family for Funding
Sure, securing seed money for your startup is important, but so is preserving the relationships of those closest to you. Here's how to do both.
Payments
How to Cut Transaction Costs on Customer Purchases
Tired of high credit-card processing fees? Here are three ways to save when accepting payments.
Finance
How to Pitch Investors: Four Tips from TechStars New York
If you want to impress investors, you can pick up some pointers from the participants in this hot business-accelerator program.
Growth Strategies
Tips to Consider When You're Ready to Sell
HARO founder Peter Shankman shares insight from the sale of his business.
Finance
Five Bookkeeping Tips for Business Owners
Adopting some good habits can help stave off costly errors when it comes to recordkeeping.
Ready for Anything
Raising Cash from Customers to Fund Growth
How a small Pittsburgh company uses presales to source expansion capital.
Project Grow
Don't Let These Tax Write-Offs Trip You Up
Some deductions may be worth a second look. Then there are those you want to be extra careful about.
Starting a Business
Five Common Startup Money Mistakes
It's easy to go wrong when mapping out financials for a new venture. Here's how to avoid some typical potholes.
Finance
How to Find the Right Investor for Your Business
Your investor-entrepreneur relationship is important. After all, you may be living with it every day for years to come.
Finance
How to Approach Lenders Now
Borrowers should be prepared to talk about how they steered through the downturn.
Finance
Five Tax Write-Offs You Might Not Know About
A slew of new breaks are now available on common expenses for some growing companies.
Pitching Investors
The 5 Things You Must Do Before Approaching Any Investor
How to show financial backers that your business has what it takes to succeed.
Starting a Business
Boot Camps for Entrepreneurs
These programs can provide you with the tools you'll need before seeking out investors for your startup.