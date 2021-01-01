Elliot Rabinovich

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
AVNET Professor of Supply Chain Management

Elliot Rabinovich is the AVNET professor of supply chain management and the co-director of the Internet-edge Supply Chain Management Lab at Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. His research focuses on the interface between consumers and supply chains, especially in ecommerce.

Technology

Why Instacart Must Automate to Survive

Online grocery shopping exploded during the pandemic. But without automation, it won't be able to compete in the long run.

