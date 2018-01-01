Eric Samson

Eric Samson is the founder of Group8A, a boutique consulting firm focused on developing and executing integrated marketing and digital solutions for companies of all sizes.

 

More From Eric Samson

5 Ways to Keep Your Head When Things Get Testy in the Workplace
Conflict

5 Ways to Keep Your Head When Things Get Testy in the Workplace

Cooling down after a confrontation takes focus and insight.
5 min read
Top Takeaways from the 'Most Interesting Man in the World' Campaign
Branding

Top Takeaways from the 'Most Interesting Man in the World' Campaign

There's a new actor playing the wildly effective role. Why has this Dos Equis campaign been such a smashing success?
4 min read
You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.
Lifestyle

You're Free! So Cut the Cord and Save Money Like the Millennials Do.

A growing number of households are ditching their cable and satellite bills for good.
5 min read
Shopify vs. Magento: The Tide is Shifting
Ecommerce

Shopify vs. Magento: The Tide is Shifting

The jostling for top ecommerce platform is unending, seemingly to the advantage of Shopify.
5 min read
3 Tips to Get Dad Exactly What He Wants This Father's Day
Father's Day

3 Tips to Get Dad Exactly What He Wants This Father's Day

Use your detective skills to find the perfect gift.
5 min read
Why Snapchat Marketing Stinks Big Time
Social Media Marketing

Why Snapchat Marketing Stinks Big Time

Poor analytics and expensive ad costs are at the top of the list.
7 min read
Heroes First: Veteran Innovators and Entrepreneurs in America
Veteran Entrepreneurs

Heroes First: Veteran Innovators and Entrepreneurs in America

Serving our country long after the military.
4 min read
Who's the Next PewDiePie?
YouTube

Who's the Next PewDiePie?

YouTubers with an authentic voice are using the platform to turn 15 minutes of fame into cross-promotional multimillion-dollar brands.
7 min read
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord
Streaming TV

Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
4 min read
4 Ways to Improve Your Marketing Agency
Growth

4 Ways to Improve Your Marketing Agency

How to deploy resources to effectively help clients and grow your business.
4 min read
5 Things That Have Always Worked For Digital Marketers, Until Now
Digital Marketing

5 Things That Have Always Worked For Digital Marketers, Until Now

Batch and blast email campaigns? Forget it.
5 min read
7 Ways Chatbots Can Benefit Your Marketing Strategy
Chatbots

7 Ways Chatbots Can Benefit Your Marketing Strategy

Are you maintaining a presence on a messenger app via a chatbot yet? If not, why not?
6 min read
5 Tips for Finding the Best Digital Marketing Agency for Your Business
Digital Marketing

5 Tips for Finding the Best Digital Marketing Agency for Your Business

It is imperative to find a digital marketing firm that is going to represent you and your business in the best way possible.
6 min read
5 Tactics That Haven't Worked For Digital Marketers Until Now
Digital Marketing

5 Tactics That Haven't Worked For Digital Marketers Until Now

Ignoring conventional wisdom could be just the shakeup businesses need to position companies online and increase their sales.
4 min read
7 Tips to Increase Employee Happiness and Productivity
Managing Employees

7 Tips to Increase Employee Happiness and Productivity

These are a few moves management can make to keep your employees smiling and working hard.
5 min read
