Erik Noyes
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Erik Noyes is the Michael London and Stephen H. Kramer Term Chair in Entrepreneurship at Babson College and leads its interdisciplinary AI lab, The Generator. His research examines entrepreneurial thinking, AI-enabled innovation and disruptive innovation in both startups and new corporate ventures.
