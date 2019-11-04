Estie Rand is an award-winning business consultant and marketing strategist who helps small business owners earn more money with less headache. Estie believes that every person can build a professional business doing what they love and make buckets of money at the same time.



The former CIO of NLE International is the now founder of Strand Consulting and host of the Business breakthrough podcast, featured on Nasdaq as a top podcast to listen to in 2019. Estie is a Certified professional coach for over 10 years and the winner of Best in LA Business Consultancy 2018. With a BBA in Marketing and Management, concentration in Advertising and Communications from Baruch College Estie is also the host of the annual LinkedIn Influencer Summit 2 years running.