Eugene Kim

Amazon
Hundreds of Amazon Employees Used an Anonymous App to Vent About How a Recent Suicide Attempt was Handled
More than 200 people posted their thoughts on the suicide attempt through the anonymous chat App Blind.
Amazon Prime
Amazon Is Bringing Back 'Prime Day,' a Day of Shopping With Special Deals Every 5 Minutes
Starting at midnight PT on July 12 , Amazon Prime members will be able to shop across nearly all product categories and take advantage of new deals.
Amazon
Amazon's Plan to Build a Kickstarter Knockoff Turned Into a Site That Helps Startups Sell Products
'What Amazon knows a lot about is going to retail, and we continued to hear that that's a big problem for startups,' Launchpad's senior marketing manager said.
Amazon
Fedex: Amazon Would Have to Spend 'Tens Of Billions' to Compete With Us
Amazon recently leased 20 cargo aircraft and bought thousands of its own trailer trucks, while calling itself a 'transportation service provider' for the first time in its annual filings.
Amazon
Amazon Is Collecting Private Label Fashion Brands
The company, which is ramping up its own fashion team, already owns seven.
Amazon
Amazon to Delivery Companies: Yes, We're Building Our Own Service, But Don't Worry
'What we found in order to properly serve our customers at peak, we've needed to add more of our own logistics to supplement our existing partners,' says Amazon's CFO.
Sony
How Sony Employees Reacted Immediately After the Hack
Employees relied on phones and note pads to reach one another, and paychecks had to be cut manually using an old machine.