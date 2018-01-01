Evan P. Apfelbaum and Sarah E. Gaither

Evan P. Apfelbaum and Sarah E. Gaither

Guest Writer
Associate Professor and Assistant Professor | MIT Sloan School of Management and Duke University
Evan Apfelbaum is an associate professor of work and organization studies at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Sarah Gaither is an assistant professor in the department of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University.

More From Evan P. Apfelbaum and Sarah E. Gaither

Research Shows When Groups Are Diverse, Individuals Are Less Likely to Go Along With the Crowd
Workplace Diversity

Research Shows When Groups Are Diverse, Individuals Are Less Likely to Go Along With the Crowd

A new study looked at how individuals make decisions when part of racially diverse groups.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.