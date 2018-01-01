Evelyn Cheng

Investors
Google, Michael Dell Just Invested $60 Million on This
The groups are betting on a very musical future.
Sharing Economy
Uber, Lyft Find Ally in New York's Attorney General
New York State AG Eric Schneiderman spoke out against a rule that would protect traditional car services from the competition of app-based services Uber and Lyft.
Legal Issues
FTC Sues AT&T for 'Deceptive' Data Throttling
The mobile service provider is being accused of charging millions of customers for 'unlimited' data plans while cutting data speeds.