Evelyn Cheng

News Assistant
Evelyn Cheng is a news assistant at CNBC.

More From Evelyn Cheng

Google, Michael Dell Just Invested $60 Million on This
Investors

Google, Michael Dell Just Invested $60 Million on This

The groups are betting on a very musical future.
5 min read
Uber, Lyft Find Ally in New York's Attorney General
Sharing Economy

Uber, Lyft Find Ally in New York's Attorney General

New York State AG Eric Schneiderman spoke out against a rule that would protect traditional car services from the competition of app-based services Uber and Lyft.
1 min read
FTC Sues AT&T for 'Deceptive' Data Throttling
Legal Issues

FTC Sues AT&T for 'Deceptive' Data Throttling

The mobile service provider is being accused of charging millions of customers for 'unlimited' data plans while cutting data speeds.
3 min read
