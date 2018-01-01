FounderMade is platform that discovers best-in-class consumer brands and enables them to market their business in new ways to retailers, distributors, influencers, investors, corporations and consumers. We create experiences both online and offline that helps our curated community build strong and targeted relationships.
How to Start a Business
Why It's Okay to Be a Novice When Starting Your Business
You don't need to be an expert, you just need to be willing to learn.
Networking
Stepping Away From Your Office -- Even for a Day -- Can Be Terrifying. Here's Why It's Also Necessary.
It's about more than just rest and relaxation.
Startup Tips
This Entrepreneur Started His Business for One, Very Important Customer: Himself
Why creating a solution for a problem in your own life is a great way to get a business idea.
Ready for Anything
Want to Make Your First Sale? These Entrepreneurs Share How They Did It.
Whether you're new to sales or an experienced pro, you can connect with these journeys.
Advice
Why the Best Advice Comes From People Who Have Failed
If you've never known adversity, you can't help others overcome their own.
Project Grow
Need Some Inspiration to Start Your Week? Watch This Former Navy SEAL Explain How Starting a Company Has Changed His Life.
Randy Hetrick is the founder of TRX, a physical fitness program.
Health
Why One Skincare Entrepreneur Decided to Found Her Company After Her Stepfather Was Diagnosed With Cancer
How tragedy helped clarify what was important to Tata Harper.
Relationships
What's the Most Important Thing to Focus on When Building Your Business?
Surround yourself with good people, and you can't lose.
Networking
Who Do You Ask for Help When You Don't Know What to Do?
How networking and asking experts can help you in times of uncertainty.