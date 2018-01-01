FounderMade

FounderMade is platform that discovers best-in-class consumer brands and enables them to market their business in new ways to retailers, distributors, influencers, investors, corporations and consumers. 

How to Start a Business

Why It's Okay to Be a Novice When Starting Your Business

You don't need to be an expert, you just need to be willing to learn.
2 min read
Networking

Stepping Away From Your Office -- Even for a Day -- Can Be Terrifying. Here's Why It's Also Necessary.

It's about more than just rest and relaxation.
2 min read
Startup Tips

This Entrepreneur Started His Business for One, Very Important Customer: Himself

Why creating a solution for a problem in your own life is a great way to get a business idea.
2 min read
Ready for Anything

Want to Make Your First Sale? These Entrepreneurs Share How They Did It.

Whether you're new to sales or an experienced pro, you can connect with these journeys.
2 min read
Advice

Why the Best Advice Comes From People Who Have Failed

If you've never known adversity, you can't help others overcome their own.
2 min read
Project Grow

Need Some Inspiration to Start Your Week? Watch This Former Navy SEAL Explain How Starting a Company Has Changed His Life.

Randy Hetrick is the founder of TRX, a physical fitness program.
2 min read
Health

Why One Skincare Entrepreneur Decided to Found Her Company After Her Stepfather Was Diagnosed With Cancer

How tragedy helped clarify what was important to Tata Harper.
2 min read
Relationships

What's the Most Important Thing to Focus on When Building Your Business?

Surround yourself with good people, and you can't lose.
2 min read
Networking

Who Do You Ask for Help When You Don't Know What to Do?

How networking and asking experts can help you in times of uncertainty.
1 min read
