Gary Davis

Gary Davis

Guest Writer
Chief Consumer Security Evangelist at Intel
Gary Davis is Intel's chief consumer security evangelist. He works closely to drive strategic alignment of products with the needs of the security space, as well as overseeing Intel Security online safety education to educate businesses and consumers by distilling complex security topics into easily understandable and actionable advice. During his more than five years at Intel Security, he has held leadership roles in the consumer and enterprise divisions where he has helped shape various product portfolios and strategic direction along with advocating for cybersecurity education.

More From Gary Davis

For Entrepreneurs Looking to Disrupt the Internet of Things Industry, Here is How to Ensure Customers Feel Safe Using Your Products
Ask the Expert

For the full potential of the Internet and IoT devices to be realized, we must demonstrate both can be properly secured and that we can protect the privacy of those who use them.
3 min read
What Small Businesses Need to Know About the Future of Cybersecurity and Hackers
Ask the Expert

With estimates ranging from 20 to 50 billion connected devices coming online between now and 2020, the attack surface is expanding at an exponential rate.
2 min read
Going Beyond Passwords: 4 Ways to Keep Your Company's Information Safe
Ask the Expert

Beyond requiring complex passwords, here are four digital security measures that should be part of your company.
4 min read
Digital Pickpockets Are Now Targeting Your Smartphone
Cybercrime

Here are eight ways to protect your phone from crafty cybercriminals.
5 min read
