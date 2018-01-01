Gary Smith is the chairman and chief executive officer of Big Red and led the acquisition and integration of Nesbitt’s, NuGrape, Thomas Kemper hand-crafted sodas and Hydrive Energy Water. Previously he served as the chief operating officer and executive vice president of sales and distribution for Red Bull North America.
Branding
How to Position a Brand for Breakthrough Success
The former COO of Red Bull gives his insights on how to make a product truly stand out, whether it's a new or revamped offering.