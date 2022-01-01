Signing out of account, Standby...
Gene Myers
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of Thrive Home Builders
Gene Myers is CEO of Thrive Home Builders, a leader in green, energy-efficient production homes and winner of the U.S. Department of Energy's Housing Innovation Award. He also serves on the board of directors for the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance.
What Colorado's Marshall Fire Taught Me About Building Safe and Healthy Homes
As natural disasters and extreme weather continue to intensify, home-builders must prioritize resiliency, climate adaptation and green building in all new home construction.
