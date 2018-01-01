Ginger Fields

Ginger Fields

Guest Writer
Head of Recruiting for Farmers Insurance
Ginger Fields is currently the head of talent at Farmers Insurance. She is also a member of the Farmers enterprise Inclusion Council and currently leads the
Farmers Women’s Inclusion Network. Fields has held leadership roles within claims operations, talent acquisition, HR operations and most recently as HR
business partner supporting the claims function, and has a passion for all things related to talent.

More From Ginger Fields

Doing These 7 Things Can Help Jump-Start Your Startup Career
Job Seekers

Doing These 7 Things Can Help Jump-Start Your Startup Career

Recent graduates might be surprised to find so many similarities between landing jobs at startups and industry stalwarts.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.