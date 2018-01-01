Hiral Rana

Hiral Rana

Guest Writer
Social media manager at E2M
Hiral Rana works as a social media manager at E2M, a digital-marketing agency. She has over five years of experience in the field of digital marketing and social-media marketing. She wants to play an intrinsic role in the evolution of social-media marketing by exploring its wealth of possibilities and opportunities. She’s a music lover and an adventure seeker.

More From Hiral Rana

The Social Media Analytics Showdown: What You Can Track and How
Social Media Analytics

The Social Media Analytics Showdown: What You Can Track and How

Analysis is the key to getting the results you had in mind when you created all that compelling content.
5 min read
Want to Use Instagram to Promote Your Brand? Be Sure to Post Incredible Content.
Instagram

Want to Use Instagram to Promote Your Brand? Be Sure to Post Incredible Content.

One of the most important aspects about business marketing on Instagram is the quality of the content that is shared.
5 min read
4 Tracking Tools to Help You Streamline Your Flood of Content
Social Media Analytics

4 Tracking Tools to Help You Streamline Your Flood of Content

Take a look at what's working in the world of social-media analytics.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.