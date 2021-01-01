Holden Lewis
Latest
The Property Line: 5 Mortgage Trends for the Rest of 2021
It’s brutal out here for home buyers in the second half of 2021. Mortgage rates will rise, home prices will keep going up and buyers will continue to...
More Authors You Might Like
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Kevin Wessels
Founder of RevSherpas
-
Chas Fields
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group
-
Andrew Gazdecki
CEO at MicroAcquire
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing