Jacob Wolinsky

More From Jacob Wolinsky

New Apple Software To Give You More Privacy
Finance

New Apple Software To Give You More Privacy

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is releasing a new software that offers more information and gives more insight into which apps are tracking activity with or without a user’s permission. This new software gives user’s an opportunity to give their permission first, which may be harmful to small businesses. [soros] Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and […]
Hoarding Wealth: Seven Deadly Economic Sins
Finance

Hoarding Wealth: Seven Deadly Economic Sins

From Seven Deadly Economic Sins: Obstacles to Prosperity and Happiness Every Citizen Should Know by James R. Otteson. © 2021 by Cambridge University Press. Reprinted by permission of the publisher. The book will be available from April 2021. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Hoarding Wealth In a properly functioning market economy – […]
Eight Signs Your Employees Might Be Struggling with Trauma
Finance

Eight Signs Your Employees Might Be Struggling with Trauma

Drs. Diana Hendel and Mark Goulston say trauma isn’t always caused by a big “shock and awe” event. It can also happen gradually. Here are some warning signs to help you intervene before your organization sustains irreparable damage. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Struggling With The Aftermath Of Trauma Nashville, TN (March […]