Jake Gibson is the co-founder and advisor of NerdWallet, a startup focused on offering price-comparison tools for financial products. Prior to joining the company, Gibson did a long stint at JPMorgan Chase, where he traded derivatives and managed new automated trading technologies.

Going the Distance: How Improving Your Health Helps Improve Your Bottom Line
Lifestyle

Instead of spending all day, every day at work, get out and exercise. Not only will it be good for your soul but also your company.
Are You Cut Out to Work at a Startup?
Career Change

Many people who are great employees at established firms quickly flounder and fail in a startup atmosphere. Here are the key traits that determine whether employees can successfully make the switch.
Unlimited Paid Vacation: 'Jedi Mind Trick' or Good Policy?
Vacations

While some critics may balk at an unlimited vacation policy, when implemented correctly it can be a no-cost way to lure employees and boost productivity.
5 Essential Reads for Startup Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship

To get ahead of the game, here are five books all entrepreneurs should be reading. Bonus: one is free.
First Things First: The 5 Secrets to Prioritization
Task Management

In the world of startups, entrepreneurs have very little time. To help organize tasks and responsibilities, consider these tips.
5 Essential Tips on How to Get the Most Out of Conferences
Conferences

Conferences can be either extremely boring or extremely useful. Here are a few tips on making the most of your time at these events.
Iterate or Eliminate? When You Need to Go Back to the Drawing Board.
Business Ideas

When do you stick with an idea, and when do you eliminate it altogether? As an entrepreneur, this can be a life-or-death decision for your startup.
Why Having an 'Open-Door' Policy Is Imperative for a Scaling Company
Communication Strategies

As a startup grows into a company, maintaining open communication will help ensure trust – a necessity for employee engagement, productivity and innovation.
The Best Software Tools to Run a Startup
Tools

Time and money are precious commodities for entrepreneurs. With not much of either, here are a few tools to help run your media startup more efficiently, while also saving you a few bucks.
Startup Leadership: How to Find Your Own Replacement
Growth Strategies

Founders often reach a point when they need to hand over the reins to a more experienced person. Here are a few pieces of advice on how to make the transition process easier.
Bringing on New Hires: Steer Clear of Disaster With These 6 Steps
Hiring

Onboarding employees can be tricky, as often new hires feel left in the dust, resulting in less engagement at work. Here are six steps to ensure your hiring strategy is a success.
Celebrating Failure: How to Make a Hit Out of Misses
Failure

While many large corporations loath failure, in the startup world it is often celebrated. When failure occurs, here is how to make the most of it.
Leading the Way out of the (Silicon) Valley of 'Gender Inequality'
Gender Differences

Silicon Valley, among other entrepreneurial hubs, has long been thought of as a boy's club. One startup went against the grain and couldn't be happier with the results.
Leadership Lessons You Won't Learn in a Book
Leadership

While many business books tout answers to startup problems, entrepreneurs aren't going to learn everything in a hundred pages. Instead, they need to get out there and make it happen.
Nurturing Your 'Baby:' Starting a Family While Running a Startup
Work-Life Balance

As a father and a CEO of a startup, Jake Gibson offers up insight on how he manages to get it all done.
