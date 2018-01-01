Jake Gibson is the co-founder and advisor of NerdWallet, a startup focused on offering price-comparison tools for financial products. Prior to joining the company, Gibson did a long stint at JPMorgan Chase, where he traded derivatives and managed new automated trading technologies.
Lifestyle
Going the Distance: How Improving Your Health Helps Improve Your Bottom Line
Instead of spending all day, every day at work, get out and exercise. Not only will it be good for your soul but also your company.
Career Change
Are You Cut Out to Work at a Startup?
Many people who are great employees at established firms quickly flounder and fail in a startup atmosphere. Here are the key traits that determine whether employees can successfully make the switch.
Vacations
Unlimited Paid Vacation: 'Jedi Mind Trick' or Good Policy?
While some critics may balk at an unlimited vacation policy, when implemented correctly it can be a no-cost way to lure employees and boost productivity.
Entrepreneurship
5 Essential Reads for Startup Entrepreneurs
To get ahead of the game, here are five books all entrepreneurs should be reading. Bonus: one is free.
Task Management
First Things First: The 5 Secrets to Prioritization
In the world of startups, entrepreneurs have very little time. To help organize tasks and responsibilities, consider these tips.
Conferences
5 Essential Tips on How to Get the Most Out of Conferences
Conferences can be either extremely boring or extremely useful. Here are a few tips on making the most of your time at these events.
Business Ideas
Iterate or Eliminate? When You Need to Go Back to the Drawing Board.
When do you stick with an idea, and when do you eliminate it altogether? As an entrepreneur, this can be a life-or-death decision for your startup.
Communication Strategies
Why Having an 'Open-Door' Policy Is Imperative for a Scaling Company
As a startup grows into a company, maintaining open communication will help ensure trust – a necessity for employee engagement, productivity and innovation.
Tools
The Best Software Tools to Run a Startup
Time and money are precious commodities for entrepreneurs. With not much of either, here are a few tools to help run your media startup more efficiently, while also saving you a few bucks.
Growth Strategies
Startup Leadership: How to Find Your Own Replacement
Founders often reach a point when they need to hand over the reins to a more experienced person. Here are a few pieces of advice on how to make the transition process easier.
Hiring
Bringing on New Hires: Steer Clear of Disaster With These 6 Steps
Onboarding employees can be tricky, as often new hires feel left in the dust, resulting in less engagement at work. Here are six steps to ensure your hiring strategy is a success.
Failure
Celebrating Failure: How to Make a Hit Out of Misses
While many large corporations loath failure, in the startup world it is often celebrated. When failure occurs, here is how to make the most of it.
Gender Differences
Leading the Way out of the (Silicon) Valley of 'Gender Inequality'
Silicon Valley, among other entrepreneurial hubs, has long been thought of as a boy's club. One startup went against the grain and couldn't be happier with the results.
Leadership
Leadership Lessons You Won't Learn in a Book
While many business books tout answers to startup problems, entrepreneurs aren't going to learn everything in a hundred pages. Instead, they need to get out there and make it happen.
Work-Life Balance
Nurturing Your 'Baby:' Starting a Family While Running a Startup
As a father and a CEO of a startup, Jake Gibson offers up insight on how he manages to get it all done.