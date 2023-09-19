Jan Swartz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
EVP, Strategic Operations for Carnival Corporation
Jan Swartz is a Harvard Business School graduate and executive vice president of strategic operations for Carnival Corporation and PLC. She is also co-founder of The Goodness Web, a nonprofit focused on activating leaders to invest in solutions for youth mental health.
Latest
Leadership
I Turned My Passion Into a Nonprofit Side Hustle — Here Are 3 Insights I've Learned in the Process.
I'm a leader at a multi-billion-dollar corporation, and I started a nonprofit with a fellow grad and our spouses in the second half of my career. Here's why seasoned leaders like myself are turning to the startup landscape to have a social impact.