Jan Verleur

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of V2 Cigs

Jan Verleur is CEO and co-founder of V2, a leading manufacturer of electronic cigarettes.

5 Steps to Build Your Global Ecommerce Site
Learn cultural norms and shopping habits to create an e-retail experience that feels familiar to your international audience.
6 min read
What Business and Government Should Do When Innovation Outpaces Regulation
Through education, proactive self-regulation and collaboration with regulators, industry leaders can help speed the process of rule-making.
7 min read
The Problem With Entrepreneurship's Failure Fetish
Viewing failure as a coming of age and glamorizing the pivot has undervalued deep research and sound execution.
6 min read
The Top 5 Ecommerce Trends You Should Look Out For
This year could be huge: Improving the customer experience is key.
6 min read
4 Startlingly Basic Mistakes That Doom Most Ecommerce Startups
Nurturing a new business to profitability is tough. One mistake is often too many.
5 min read
4 Reasons Not to Confuse Early-Stage Money for Success
The rigors of bootstrapping your startup shape company culture, compel innovation and keep control where you want it, in your hands.
5 min read
5 Tips for Building Adaptivity Into Your Business Model
No startup business plan is so good that it anticipates every twist and change in the market and customer demand. To thrive, anticipate the unknown.
5 min read
