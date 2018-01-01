Jed Williams and John Swanciger

Jed Williams is the vice president, consulting and senior analyst for BIA/Kelsey, a research and advisory company focused on the local-advertising marketplace. John Swanciger is the CEO of Manta, an online community for small businesses.
Loyalty Programs
3 Keys to Measuring the Success of Your Loyalty Program
Launching a customer-loyalty program isn't enough. To make it worth your while, you need to ensure you are getting the most out of it.
Loyalty Programs
A Checklist to Get Your Customer-Loyalty Program Off the Ground
With more companies vying for consumers' attention (and money), businesses need to create loyalty programs to get customers on board and to stay. Here is a checklist to create a program in the digital world.
Loyalty Programs
Why Small Businesses Should Be Utilizing Customer-Loyalty Programs
One of the easiest ways to turn customers into loyal followers is to show them that you care.