Jeff Herbst

Jeff has a passion for building disruptive startups and connecting people with the world around them. Currently he is spreading the word about Noodle, the trusted site for finding educational opportunities. Over the course of his career, Jeff has helped build a world-class acquisition marketing team at 2U Inc. and founded several startups in the job search space.
4 Ways Brands Can Hit the Social Jackpot With Instagram Direct
Instagram Direct was launched late last year but only a handful of companies are utilizing it to grow their brand. Here we highlight how one business did it correctly and struck social-currency gold.