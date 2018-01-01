Jeff Morganteen

Producer, CNBC.com

More From Jeff Morganteen

HP CEO Meg Whitman on Learning from Failure
Leadership

HP CEO Meg Whitman on Learning from Failure

Whitman says during her tenure at eBay, missing out on an eBay Japan was one of her biggest mistakes.
3 min read
Netflix Co-Founder Not a Fan of 'Binge-Watching'
Netflix

Netflix Co-Founder Not a Fan of 'Binge-Watching'

Netflix's Mitch Lowe says releasing original series all at once isn't a long-term solution for building an audience.
2 min read
This Subway Franchise Owner Accepts Bitcoins
Finance

This Subway Franchise Owner Accepts Bitcoins

The owner of a Subway shop in Allentown, Pa., is now accepting the virtual currency as payment for sandwiches.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.