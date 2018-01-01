Jeff Wald

Jeff Wald

Guest Writer
COO and CFO of Work Market, Inc.

Jeff Wald is the COO and CFO of Work Market, Inc., a web-based platform for managing variable labor resources he co-founded in May 2010.

More From Jeff Wald

How to Scale Up Your Holiday Workforce the Right Way
Growth Strategies

How to Scale Up Your Holiday Workforce the Right Way

There's a right way and a wrong way to staff up for the holidays. Here are a few tips for keeping you on track and out of the IRS's headlights.
4 min read
Why Equity Crowdfunding Is a Terrible Idea
Starting a Business

Why Equity Crowdfunding Is a Terrible Idea

Equity crowdfunding proposes a fair shot for all entrepreneurs, but as with most things in a capitalist structure, only the strong will survive.
4 min read
The IRS Wants to Know If Your Freelancer Should Be Getting a W2
Finance

The IRS Wants to Know If Your Freelancer Should Be Getting a W2

When the U.S. government is hurting for pennies, you'd better mind your Ps and Qs.
4 min read
Are You Ready to Start Up? 3 Tips Before You Launch
Ready to Launch

Are You Ready to Start Up? 3 Tips Before You Launch

Prior to jumping into the world of entrepreneurship, you need to be 100 percent ready mentally, physically and financially.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.