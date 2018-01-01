Jeff Wald is the COO and CFO of Work Market, Inc., a web-based platform for managing variable labor resources he co-founded in May 2010.
Growth Strategies
How to Scale Up Your Holiday Workforce the Right Way
There's a right way and a wrong way to staff up for the holidays. Here are a few tips for keeping you on track and out of the IRS's headlights.
Starting a Business
Why Equity Crowdfunding Is a Terrible Idea
Equity crowdfunding proposes a fair shot for all entrepreneurs, but as with most things in a capitalist structure, only the strong will survive.
Finance
The IRS Wants to Know If Your Freelancer Should Be Getting a W2
When the U.S. government is hurting for pennies, you'd better mind your Ps and Qs.
Ready to Launch
Are You Ready to Start Up? 3 Tips Before You Launch
Prior to jumping into the world of entrepreneurship, you need to be 100 percent ready mentally, physically and financially.